Transcript for Christie Brinkley shares her morning routine

Hi I'm Christie Brinkley and my morning routine is I wake up. Have a cup of hot water with lemon Pinkett Kai again thinning have a copy. A little bit later I have a Armon much. If this and the beverage person in the morning. Meantime between all of that I always start making with the exfoliate it to four weeks of my hand take tough against him sound. And then I used my TV moisturizer. Have to have an FBS. It's got to happen with rising anti aging all of that fast. Get my face on and then and then he got cash out the door oh and usually. I just. Wait time you know like doing your hair so I also. Quit then an extension spam and has been cut from there preview clips.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.