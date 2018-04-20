Transcript for No criminal charges in Prince's death

Thanks, to the ccln W of the criminal invest death of prince no criminal cha will be filed as itigatorseal that prince died after counterfeit painls a deadly drug.c's Eva pilgris here the details. Good morning. Eporter: Goorning, George. Taintein pills. Minnesotanvestigatorsow revealing pry unknowingly took counterfeit medicatiis as we ar getting a look at those moments befois this mog, newly released vide prince drsed in black looking gaunt walking into his doctor's office alongside bodyguard curt Johnson just aefore his death. The sheriff's office also releasing this video of Johnson making two trips to a local Walgreens later that tk up prescriptions for the superstar. The next day priuffered a fatal overdose. These never befoeen images table, a pair of nglassesnd uneaten meal waiting. We need aaramedic O paisley park, 7801 audubon road. Reporter: Police rushing to hiisley park estate in April 2016. Ties fding pills scattered er H home. This bag with the wordium foundked in his music vault, ves and shelves packed full of recordings, one labelks in progress. Anotr box, jam O the century. Folders full of ly bank bag full of cash. Authorities say it was counterfeit vicodin laced with fentanyl that Kille thestar. But have decidedot to pursue criminal charges saying there is VI GE the star those particul pills. There is no doubt that the act individuals around prce will be criticized, question and judged the days and weeks com bususpicions innuendo are gorically suient to support any criminal charges. Ter: His Dea shining a light on a growing counterfeit cris. Experts say hundreds of thous O fake pills flooding 20,000 people just last year. We've never seen anything like fentanyl be. Is a N level of deadliness. And, you , agait only takes two milligrs to kill somebody. Invtigators say they face jortacles with the case, on whichnce didn' use a cell phone so a the communication about the cation was person to person, nversations, nothing was in text mes so it waseally hao determi involved and whonew what this medication, how that medication got to him. Wo What a story.

