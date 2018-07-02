Transcript for Dakota Johnson says 'Fifty Shades Freed' is 'about being true to yourself'

Oh, I heart you back. Thank you very much. It is Valentine's day just a week away, okay. Time to start planning. Don't be a last-minute person but you know what goes with flowers, candy and a romantic movie. Perhaps this one. The upcoming blockbuster. "Fifty shades freed," I like saying it that way. "Fifty shades freed," Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson, they're ck. It's their last time and telling all right here only on "Gma." Good morning, wife. The final sexy steamy chapter of anastasia Steele and Christian grey's love story. "Fifty shades freed." You may call me Mrs. Grey. We caught up with the movie stars in the city of lights where they shot their character's honeymoon scenes. At the end of the shoot with a week in Paris and week in -- it was a bit of a holiday. Not everything in the movie was quite as easy. We're being followed. These driving scenes, for instance. She's a maniac driver. He's a really good driver and but the first couple of types we did that and you sped off and they're like, Dakota, can you keep it at 50 and got to 120 in four seconds. I grew up around a lot of dudes and a lot of like motorcycles and cars and I like them. Turn around. Reporter: Also hard work getting camera ready for those famed risque scenes. We're going to the playroom. So annoying. He truly eats whatever he wants. He just will like jump around for 15 minutes and then like eat a roll of bread stuffed with like cheese and potato chips and then like six candy bars and then take off his shirt. And it's rude. Reporter: While the "Fifty shades" films are known for their romance they admit in real life they may not measure up to their cash there is because I'm married I feel like it's as romantic a gesture as you can do is get married. Like you do nice things. I do lovely things but maybe -- I said nice. He said lovely. I upgraded. Reporter: Three films later now at the end of the journey Dakota says they're about a lot more than sex. Well, I think the message truly is about being true to yourself and honoring yourself with grace and vulnerability and still being able to be powerful and say what you want and what you need but respect yourself in the process? So you want to play. Yes, sir. "Fifty shades freed" hits theaters this Friday. We'll have much more on a special "20/20" on Tuesday night.

