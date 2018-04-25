Transcript for 'Dancing With the Stars' couple welcomes twins

How about some "Pop news" with Lara Spencer. Let's do it, rob. Babies in the ballroom. An instant dance team if you will arriving Monday night for "Dancing with the stars" pro Kym Johnson herjavec and her husband, Robert, who found love on the dance floor. The pair struggled to conceive but ended up with a double bundle of happiness. Fraternal wins the. Hudson Robert and haven Mae. They made a debut on stain gram with their shark dad. May you always know love, peace, and grace in your lives. May your dream have no bounds and your spirit be strong. With team of parents like these two, we have no doubt that are will be the case. Beautiful. Congrats to the happy family. The ballroom back in action on Monday at 8:00. On ABC. Had to get a plug in. Oh, by the way. Did I mention? Hey, also in "Pop news" another pair melting hearts. Country star Keith urban and his oscar-winning wife spotted singing a dazzling duet at a Spotify event. It started when kidman was heckling him to sing parallel line. While she got what she asked for. Only after urban insisted she join him on stage. Guys, listen to this. ??? Tonight no baby that I found babe it's time we put our hearts in a parallel line ??? So pretty. Really impressive. Perfect harmony on stage and off. Not the first time, by the way that they've joined forces. There's this video of them singing a rendition of "The fighter" in their own car. This is their carpool karaoke. Vent viral in 2016 with over 5 million YouTube views. When is the real thing coming, guys? Keep your hands on the wheel. Yes. And finally, so you know the old saying, if it first you don't succeed, try, try again. American idol contestant Ada vox is living proof. The "Idol" hopeful has been auditioning for the show for the past eight years. She never gave up. Ada, also known as Adam Sanders when not performing, tells people that using hate as motivation during tough times is what kept him going on the pursuit of his dreams. Saying it gave me a sense of empowerment. And you can watch that if action. Ada vox, powerful performances once again on "American idol." That, everybody, is "Pop news."

