any moment. Excited for our next guest celebrating black history month with a brand-new series with women who are game changers showcasing their black girl magic which say popular hashtag on social media. Kicking it off with two comedian, Jessica Williams and phoebe Robinson. The stars of the hit podcast turned HBO special, "2 dope queens." We're going to bring them out in a moment. But first here's their story. Welcome to 2 dope queens. Fashion, fashion, work, work. Reporter: "2 dope queens," the hit podcast featuring Jessica Williams and phoebe Robinson is now a four-part HBO special. You got that HBO money. ??? More money for our hair ??? Reporter: With their quirky human "2 dope queens" celebrate the millennial experience with a unique blend of conversation, stand-up comedy and storytelling. With guests like Sarah Jessica parker, tituss burgess and Jessica's former boss Jon Stewart. Thanks for joining us. No problem. I'm just going to another pool party. Reporter: In 012 she made history becoming the youngest correspondent in the history of "LE Daily Show". Welcome to the stage right now, phoebe Robinson, everybody. After her decade-long career in stand-up, phoebe penned a "New York Times" best-seller. You can't touch my hair. You want me to say you're my grandma. Reporter: Now the royal duo says "2 dope queens" is like nothing you've seen before. I did it. So are you ready? I said, are you ready? Are you ready? Let's get back to "2 dope queens," Jessica and phoebe. Mwah. Welcome, y'all, to club "Gma." Oh this, is amazing. That separate. I didn't understand. I don't know how to behave in the club. I just don't know how to act in the club. This is me. Congratulations, congratulations. Thank you so much. What does this moment mean for both of you? It feels really kind of cool. I mean, you know, we both grew up watching like HBO and, you know, just seeing so many like wonderful black comedians ahead of us like Wanda Sykes and just to be a part of it on the same network as Issa Rae that I've been following I'm pinching myself. Really, really, really. Awesome. This, we were saying back behind the moving wall that we love, we were saying how legendary this is of just like times square, black girl magic, "Good morning America," this is so like our moms are going to be so pumped about this. Like this is great. At least you said your moms and not your grandmoms. We're trying to keep it a little bit younger here. But tell everybody how it started. So, phoebe, you were in Brooklyn. Yes. In your apartment. Still in Brooklyn. Started a podcast. How did this all happen? I had a one-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn that was not cute. My neighbors are loud. It was cute. It was -- I went once. It was cute. Exactly went once. She never returned. It was like a big -- it was like a big cab. Never again. And then I interviewed her in this podcast and I would edit myself and interviewed her. We had so much fun and told me her birthday was coming up. She said I want to do stand-up. Do you want to co-host my show as like a silly goof and she said yes and then we were like a sexy sassy fun first date -- It was really hot on tinder. I'm glad I swiped right. We immediately noticed we had a lot of chemistry and so then when we were done we were like should we do that again? Should we date again. Yes, so we kept doing these shows and then we had to move to a bigger venue and now even bigger venue and now have four HBO specials. And we're next to you, robin. We're next to you. Thank you. I know. But, you know, you launch a podcast. Right to number one. What do you think about it, your story, that -- what you do that resonates with so many people? I think people like the fact that they could hear black women talking and hanging out and that we -- we're talking about lotion that we use or celebrity crushes that we have, Michael B. Jordan. #Michaelbjordan. We could have fun interviewing celebrities. Jon Stewart, they know each other. He was so game to be playful and silly and I think a lot of guests like to be able to be playful and silly with us then we have amazing stand-up comics up. It's incredible. And I also think, too, that we just brings us back to the stand-ups we have on the show. We always try to make sure that we have either a woman or a person of color. Remember the lgbt community doing stand-up because oftentimes like us as black women in entertainment, we are the supporting characters in other people's narratives and for "2 dope queens" we get to be the stars of our own. I love to see that. You give the platform and have seen the first two episodes and to see all the people that go there on the stage and talk about Sara Jessica. But you mentioned Issa Rae from "Up secure." Donald glover from "Atlanta." This is a moment and what do you think it is about having these very diverse experiences being front and center now? It's amazing and it's really important right now and it's definitely a moment for people of color and I also think that it's in honor to be able to kind of be a part of that with these specials, but I think what's great about it is it's highlighting the nuances between people of color like we are all black women but we're all different and we all have different styles and we all have different stories and personalities and so what I love about this moment is that we're able to differentiate ourselves as opposed to usually just getting the general sort of treatment which is nice. What's also great is that, you know, I think Hollywood is starting to recognize the buying power of people and you can lo no longer ignore these audiences anymore because they have excellent taste and cater to that taste like you catered to white dudes. Amen to that. I saw the episode with Sarah Jessica parker. Oh, my goodness. You guys -- Legendary. We have a few things that we always talk about on this podcast like for the last four years and "Sex and the city" is a very recurring theme. So we were really excited to have her and she's on our hair episode so it was really fun to just talk about hair and ask her if she had any questions and just have a really good fundi log going. That's like a daily discussion with black women, our hair. Yes. Yeah. Right? She's like, whatever. It was great for her. She was like, yeah, I do have a lot of questions. I want to learn and she was so playful and thoughtful about it it was really a great moment. Like she is one of my favorite people I've ever talked to on the show. And Jon Stewart. Your old boss. Yes, Jon Stewart is on the first episode that's already up. That was really nice because Jon hired me when I was 22 when I was still in school and so in a big way he really took a chance on me and I packed up everything and moved here to New York and I didn't really know, you know, anything about like what was going on and really sort of took me under his wing which was awesome and it was really lovely to be able to hav my old boss that I love come back and support the first episode of our baby. And he was like it's a big deal for me to come to Brooklyn and I was like, lol. It's not that far.

