Transcript for Ginger Zee surprised with maternity leave send-off celebration on 'GMA'

Going to say good-bye to ginger for a little while. Tomorrow is the big day. Going to have that. We cannot wait to meet this little guy. I was telling robin on the way in it hit me last night. I didn't sleep much. Wait, I'm going to have another baby. It just hit me. We're going to help you out. Little baby shower. Love the cake. Diapers. You can take that home. You know what, that is the best cake that you could have. Those are going to get us through at least next Wednesday. I want to thank you because we all decided we were going to go bring you baby books and so I got to go in Harper and Elliott's room and go through the books and I remember when they were really little we loved "Little pea." We don't have that one. A great one. I don't have any of these. If you give a mouse a cookie. That's a great book. I read this at the white house at the Easter egg roll a couple of years ago and the kids really loved it and I know yours will too so this is for you. The books and diapers, you guys are just out of the park on this baby shower. This is a book I actually loved when I was little. It's so fun. "The monster in the book" and I think you'll love it. It is so charming. I still have my copy so I hope you love it as much as I do. This is something that I grew up with. I even had a shirt with the Winnie the pooh on it and -- Ah. I've always loved this book and hopefully little baby boy Michael right there -- I'm just joking. I hope he'll enjoy it as much as I have. Thank you, guys. Special guest here as well. Don't we? Drum roll, please. I guess. Yes, we do. Not Jason priestly. We already saw him. Okay. Oh! Oh, hi, my sweet. A cupcake for mommy. A cupcake. You have him miked. A microphone. Oh, my goodness. Did you get a cupcake. Do you know? Who is in mommy's belly? Who is in mommy's belly. That. That is a cupcake. Who is in mommy's baby -- Goofy. Goofy. Every time we ask him what he wants to name his baby brother it's goofy. That's a great name. That will be the sweet nickname. Are you excited to have a baby brother? Yes. Yeah? Are you going to share all your toys? Huh-uh. And your cupcake? Cupcake. And your cupcake. What a great morning. Thank you guys for the surprise. Give mommy a kiss. Ah. Have to give a big thanks to

