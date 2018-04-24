Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Chris Rock says Adam Sandler is the 'funniest guy I know'

Here's his 62 hot lips from GMA today slip is like to be working together so much again but I would just guys who put this guy no hard at work right now. Early next to Michael Strahan you. Thank you go out there you. Michael Long status in garbage men like him some rest and. I'm letting job my. Please hear this. Happily married what at the secret. What it is secret. I'm always right in he's always wrong. I think it's hard for him in some ways says I'm a luxury model and I'm all about you know. We sexy and he's very Smart sometimes and I think humor I think we have. We are hot for each other I think that help you read about bad. This is not news at 8:30 in the morning I'll. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see where the morning on GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.