-
Now Playing: Bride surprises father fighting leukemia with wedding inside hospital
-
Now Playing: Oscars 2018: Jimmy Kimmel talks writing jokes for the big show
-
Now Playing: Mesmerizing opal hair is the newest beauty trend on Instagram
-
Now Playing: Meet Willie, a pooch with fabulous hair that's living her best life
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Oscar host 'still not clear' how envelope mishap happened
-
Now Playing: South Korea blames Russia for Olympics hacking
-
Now Playing: 'The Chew' star shares tips on heart-friendly foods
-
Now Playing: Disney announces donation after 'Black Panther' success
-
Now Playing: Meet a woman who changed the face of medicine
-
Now Playing: 'Red Sparrow' star shares behind-the-scenes secrets
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Kimmel on how he prepares his Oscar jokes
-
Now Playing: Oscar nominees before they were stars
-
Now Playing: How to help your teen daughter find balance
-
Now Playing: Popular diet may reduce depression risk: Study
-
Now Playing: 'Bachelor' contestant talks 'worst heartbreak' in show's history
-
Now Playing: Story behind Flamin' Hot Cheetos to become a movie
-
Now Playing: Instant Pot warns that some of its cookers may melt and overheat
-
Now Playing: Mom of 3 hit by Central Park tree announces lawsuit
-
Now Playing: Elvis Presley's daughter sues her former manager
-
Now Playing: Congress facing growing calls to act on gun violence