Transcript for 'GMA' takes over the Oscars red carpet

We're going back to Lara at the Hollywood Roosevelt in California. Hey, Lara. Hello, you guys. Thanks to our sponsor, Samsung, we were able to catch so many special moments on the new galaxy S 9 smartphone camera. This phone is not being released until later this month. We are able to test out the new features on the fwlits and the glamour of the red carpet. There was glitz and glamour. It took talented team goat us red carpet ready. Happy other cars Sunday. Courtney is working her magic. Kip has the first layer of spackle on. I have the ABC preshow on two TVs. And E. Right here. I'm ready. I got Jay Z and Beyonce, dj khaled and top's off. Let's go. Oscars, baby, 90th annual. We got this. Reporter: But before Sunday night's perfection, there's a lot of practice. Today is very important. Never played a football game without practice. I have never done a TV show without some kind of rehearsal. I'm hanging out here just being myself until I run into myself. What's up, Michael. I'm doing great, Michael. You're looking good. You're looking better, man. I love when I talk to myself. It's amazing how good you are, you know? They say when you talk to yourself and then you talk back, that means your crazy. In this case, I think we're just perfect. Reporter: Our producers working tirelessly to make sure everything goes as well as it possibly can. Hustle and bustle. We work our patooties off to get the best interviews on the carpet. Reporter: And then, the big day arrives. All right. This is it. We're heading down from the staging area. We'll be backstage. We'll get it all for you. Look something -- looking so pretty. Reporter: E we captured with the galaxy 9. Our France out in force. Good morning, America! Reporter: The phone's superslow Mo effect lets us see the details. As the celebs roll in, Tiffany haddish has a minidance party with Mike. Jane fonda stops by for a heart to heart. When the show starts, I'm in the thick of it. The celebrities come right there from the stage after they've won, grab a drink, come right here to us. How are you? I'm great. I'm so happy for you. The shoes are off. The champagne is in hand. How will you hold this? I will just drop it in there, lady. I'm not dropping your Oscar in your dress. The first time that beautiful woman has ever been to the oscars. She goes home with the new golden friend. Allison, if you're still up, we want to tell you from "Good morning America," congratulations. Back to you in New York. And Lara, you did a fantastic job. You looked fabulous. You looked fabulous yesterday. Always bringing it forward. Thank you, Lara.

