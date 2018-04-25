Guessing game continues for name of new royal baby

Prince William and Princess Kate have not yet revealed their newborn son's name, leading royal watchers to speculate on the possibilities.
0:37 | 04/25/18

Transcript for Guessing game continues for name of new royal baby
Back now with the latest on the new royal baby. We're still waiting for a name. Prince William just spoke about his new son. Let's go the James Longman in London. He's going to have the latest for us. Good morning, James. Reporter: Good morning, robin. There was a memorial this morning. That might be part of the reason there was a delay if revealing the name. Prince William was speaking to people. He said the baby was behaving himself and sleeping well. As for the name, we're thinking Arthur. Phillip is a possibility. Still maybe James. Guys? We'll have to wait and see. Gotta just be patient. All right, James, thank you.

