Transcript for Jennifer Garner joins her daughters to sell Girl Scout cookies outside a grocery store

Good morning to you and great audience. Good morning to you and to you and it's that time of year again. Girl scout cookies being sold everywhere thankfully. At the office, outside local stores and one celebrity getting in on the action. Actress Jennifer garner spotted selling cookies to support her two little girl scouts. She posted this picture on Instagram saying she would take a limited number of orders from fans online but if you just happen to be cobbling out of the brentwood, California, grocery ere she was selling those Samoas you got to buy them directly from the sweet star herself. That photo racking up more than 70,000 likes. My guess is those two little girls are going to win a prize. I know. Dedicated mom. I must -- yeah, I have about nine boxes. That you bought from Jennifer garner. That I bought, period. I'm already down to like six boxes in two days. Share with your friend. Okay, come on over. I got -- Thin mints. My jam. Also in "Pop news" this morning, the brand nine west, you know it, the shoes, they're known for sort of inexpensive styles but apparently you sell enough of them they can add up. Check out what those pumps created for co-founder Vince ka mute to before he passed away three years ago. Real estate insiders now saying a palatial Hamptons retreat has been sold by his wife for $72 million. Those are just a couple of the pictures online this morning. Camoto paid half that. I don't know if you've been out to the Hamptons. You kind of can't miss it. He bought it in 2005. It has 11 bedrooms, a carriage house, guest house, wine cellar and 780 feet of gorgeous waterfront. You have to wonder what the sisters think of their former home. Nothing understated about the place now, the buyer, by the way, is a mystery. Really? Uh-huh. Is it you, Spencer. Oh, yeah. And then finally, guys, so, all right, I'm going to do it. You've goat to be kidding me about the new kiddies being trained at a golf course. Yes, goats are available to carry your bags at the silvies valley ranch. George and Michael both golf. The golf pro there says they know the terrain of the course better than anyone because they were raised on the land. They wear special harnesses to carry golfs, tees, balls and beverages. They won't give you's baaad advice. Wow, I love this audience. Wait for it. Wait for it. I got one more. My guess is they also work for peanuts. Thank you very much. Drop the mic. How do you follow that up? Really. You don't. Just move on. We'll move on. Thank you very much, Lara. That's the way to close that

