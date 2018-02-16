Jimmy Kimmel calls out lawmakers in emotional late-night monologue

More
The outspoken late-night host who reacted strongly last year after a mass shooting in his hometown of Las Vegas, said it's not too early to talk about fatal school shootings in this country.
0:40 | 02/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jimmy Kimmel calls out lawmakers in emotional late-night monologue

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53138342,"title":"Jimmy Kimmel calls out lawmakers in emotional late-night monologue","duration":"0:40","description":"The outspoken late-night host who reacted strongly last year after a mass shooting in his hometown of Las Vegas, said it's not too early to talk about fatal school shootings in this country.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/jimmy-kimmel-calls-lawmakers-emotional-late-night-monologue-53138342","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.