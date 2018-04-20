Transcript for John Goodman on 'Roseanne': 'I didn't realize how damn good I had it'

I was elected you're decent. Be a first who are you. Sitting in my left and the renowned critic. Rock on tour. Globe. Peter Travers thing. If you look at it shows. Head over here to my right is mr. John Goodman. Who ought everyone thought was dead at least they thought your captains. Dan Connor. Even though I was and it show and I knew the last season was basically. An imaginary. Book that residence. Not people Roseanne is back 21 years later. The and you are back as Dan Connor via what does that mean to do and that's when wings. Sleeves up here is to a twenty years ago it was right there all the daddy's through drywall ago and these fix and up a few bikes in the garage. On who have a picture of patriarchate in dealing with an expanded family. He's good three more miles to fees and all slowed that the hustle. Still the same pots and and that's what keeps mold. I don't know he was he was born old. And he'll dial. It still says. You know what every year saying about this character you kind of this soul all this show to me. You the kind of guy that we had a role with a lot of punches. Sometimes we've heard stories that you rolled with them even off camera you you. But now it's just all good isn't it it's great isn't why does it likened to come back to that and everybody is back. It was like put nominal true. Reynolds sneaker. That you really liked your period and throw out you can really comfortable about issues in the world to get some new stuff but. Put these on you you're you're 25 years old wooden. And it was remarkable and I always say you I lacked the wit or the words to describe what it was like going back limits. It just good. Who spoke my mind pierce has stood up in my arms because it was like. I'm back. I'm meant I'm back home. Did you resist it at all not at all we were doing note sir Gilbert has looked talk show called the talk that oddly enough. In like I can wanna promote something maybe the King Kong movie. The end she asked me to do a sketch the top of the show at the end of darling and we got a little couch for somewhere. We did discussion and it's and through in the show she has been. You ever interest to have been reunion show our viable or a sit in a heartbeat and do. As she called Roseanne herb texture Rosalyn and that she goes well John wants to do it. And grossly into the and they got everybody liked. Three weeks later we of the deal with the abusive. And everybody brought back wit them. A great amounts of gratitude. And I know I did because toward the end of the show I was tired of doing it some other things going on. You've spoken out just. They're got to resented and I didn't realize they are good. What we got. We get recognized that pieces. What can do park. Where can do just keep Russia on an open whatever. Realty. Really worked like it did what we've guard. I just love because my wife one of those sleep apnea math. At its EU. See related if people don't know what it is it looks like you. Here a World War I pilot something which I what I pretend would've learned my thing we've been adamant if you look at gov got a scar here so you're actually win it yourself. The if for but 98 or nine years now. Because Mellish Norman we were in separate bedrooms and the wife and nine. In a step written. In the middle of the night I was always tired. In vote found out how bad it really is. And a good the only thing I've done now is loosely Pip him but likely get a fix whose surgery. That's a good thing but now that the U bring in the back I think when he thought he'd get its. I want what just like John Goodman revealed put up my brand of flip and happy of maps that do not just them sleep apnea and I'd like. It that will what you do when people come up to you and say but she died in the shop. Explain what happened today to see him a little bit of an affair. Now that things and there was. All kinds of things we couldn't look but. You don't a real roads and I think archaeologically. Watcher myself. All right across the board even in the movie do you know some of them. I Cutley I watched the second and third episodes of wrote the new roads and the other night and then the trees and Botox to keep my faith they'll cause them. Why don't. If we're just keep it still awed by but it but they do anything looks a mug. Let you have because you've just been away from acting like for five media. I know I always end in movies. You would of those few people who sitting here who did I remembered artist at Argo and both movies won best picture via. Ago look is there. But yeah those were those remarkable movies do you think it yourself lucky is that witnesses in this yeah. It's not you can't have enough. Feeling about your own gift that what you bring them or not lately and that's why I'm taken a little break because I abuses. Too much. Too much away from home through Cairo Amman and when I do that. A short coasting not coasting but just maybe I'm not given it my all and I'll try too hard bitten the result is that I just need some time away. In all been doing lately is whether whereas before ought to think about what's going home to me that is not acting yeah. And gone home to new or will we you know we elect every day but all I can think about was I'm not my own home. But doggie Schneider. I'm not eaten regularly. I've read to regularly. I don't know what you mean you were on this diet. I always kept thinking that the New Orleans which is that the home. It in the world then and then UN. And he stopped drinking and there's another place where that's what I think of doing. While I was scared when I got to. The treatment for slaughter was in California. And think and now might go home the Disneyland for drugs. And when you get that many drunks there's going to be that many more so over pupil. It was great but the food you know it is you can either but don't. You know if the finisher. At the finish it courts. Smaller portions. You that's great. When I was just there I just had to have Michael boys oyster po and I didn't just had to buy. Finished in Horry won yet part. Yeah yeah. If you've got to you've got to you know. But yet you say that you wanna go home and he went on that you'd like to think that's what to me. A lot of the appeal of rose and lesbian and I think it is that entity blue collar. It's what we don't city. Rose and has given a lot of interviews about Donald Trump but. He's introduced in the beginning roads and young the one who voted for him. And Jacqui. Brilliant Lori. Is a associates. You know me. Is Hillary person but what we've seen eating in is debate people are that's you know. Well she hasn't heard it she she knows and families who turned him turn each other part he. I think. You have them the reason she decided to go this way is because you don't hear any dialogue. It just people put their hands northerners are thrown her her hands up and I don't want talk about it or protecting. With talking points that are. Two years old connected to be a grind it we were at a press conference and there was about a 150 journalists in the room and they start reporting arm trial. Real because of her decision to vote. For the person she wanted. And you know I don't I don't really agree with her point of view but it's her point of view he's in. Then there were pulled all kinds of stuff racism and all this other stuff which is. It just me being angry because the tooth. I thought the Republicans who. And what we Democrats did you shoot ourselves in the foot constantly you know yeah that's what we it is yet. Goes but. It's the world that we live I mean it to me it just ripped resentments. He yup got elected president by after the country via so therefore this is what's happening. In your care. In the three episodes I missed. We each day when he'd know I don't know if he does in episode not. You just days. Yeah why should yourself from the book and when he got up early in her garage you'll bear kindred spirit. A garage so let's takes place in this it's fun going back into that place yeah yeah. But the problems that the Conner family as are the problems most of America. You know. That aren't in them 1% of the and I'd like how those things are brought up because they don't hear them discuss. You're on some reality shows where they really really looked down on the people that they're portraying the and once you put a Mike a producer. The cameraman. In there are not realities more people start performed. But the kind of Finley kept moving sometimes they do for each up you know rose and Jackie think back at fort yes. I'm gonna win this argument you know I'm gonna do this and performance but basically we're seeing a family living paycheck paycheck. Yet he had they gotten Rosanna Jackie o's go edit. Carolina and packing your counseling going and it goes in and it's fun what you memories there's kids. In their they're up against who threw. You know people are still trying to for fulfill their current. In we've got each other for better or worse but mostly for better because it's shelter from the outside world Brazil homered as the roof. And we take quick break comforts her by. Kidding the hell I don't want on the other. Screaming at one but you can't because we'd love we love each room. Yet the exit without being corn ball in any it's they there's deep that kind of you. But he'll. Among that whole group of people but now there's grandkids. Yeah. And the subject broad audience was health care and is seeking the you at rose and have an arsenal. Mickey's. This patton's via its effort we're rich we're trading in other. Trading for what we need to what goes on behind the scenes when you bring up subjects like that other shows on green. Is there any year to. Workshop. No not that I know about been I just go who like. And that's all that's about all I can think of armed. I'm not a writer. Might might screw things up the idea put my two cents and you know. Have you learned and over time yes because I remember when Roseanne was ending there was a lot of tension on netstat. Over how and what the writing us. He I mean. That's another fight I usually just an the dressing room but. You know I have my own hurricane going on in your mind. So yes anything that I could say about that would really be valid without acknowledging that I was route I was producer and he numbed. I was an open and when you got yourself sober and this was everything was okay what was that point and you have to change free. Did it make it better for you approaching your job is oh absolutely. It there's no question. Here's I always thought. Was panel looked down people. Trick or work. No one of whom that the addictions strong. But it's just. Showing up. For work you're I don't have to battle hangovers are low grade. The problems that are caused to work go back and actually apologized critically things opponents do over that and it looked at live again. But it it is to them you terrible much clearer my memories much better. We are about it suffering if it eight if it. So you looking back to you now when you first started doing this you were playing football right now don't he went down to. Selfless losers through college to try to walk on the football team I didn't have the grades. The Tillman come back next year. In I was thinking about my fingernails academically. I was in a fraternity which didn't do me any good. And I found two apartment. Unit a year later I went into the and I've found what I was looking for Omaha life if it felt like it on who's I was in was so it was a mature. But it did it he. I wanted to learn things in. A one of the learn more real wanted to learn what I was talking about what people and threw open my to look at people. Listen. He and is it. It really helped me. Is there. The John Goodman that was of that guy that found whether it was in the theater before you've gotten to move in different than a dime talking to. What have you learned over that time have you changed. All. Well. Irish. Lost a lot of law school a lot of the hunger that I. And have gotten a little easier over the years. But I know. How to do things easier and I don't beat myself up all the time. Truth Pippen time. But I I would. I can't believe I actually came to New York. In did what I did because if I didn't I knew I kick myself in the through rose from a life. If you didn't do if I didn't come up here Newton in I've throw OK I'll I'll turn around after a month with my tail between my legs but oh will try to. In a within the month I got a job. He and there were some rough there truth regardless. Pretty good. And I finally got to make a living. But being an actor. Which is what I set out to do. Well if there's like few martians watching the show they've just come here to earth now and they seem to like Houston. And they wanted to know. Two or three things that you think. We tell them about who you wars an actor what would you tell him to watch while everybody seems to have people over thin Volek. Brazilian and I get called Tom Arnold little so. It's shifted so valid data this happened. And it. On the street mostly it's the globe ski but I like. There he and Barton Fink. The room at the Barton Fink feeling. Here that the food product out of the debate hall and we but figure. You've got it it's faith and it. In the end though with all of this that is happening in your back to this family is important to you live daughter what have they seen they seen good changes in. Gloria and a Aaliyah. He things are great now. That I was the most before I'd it was impossible and it trouble control my jumper and. That's truthful upload or not journalists and try to be part of the free and one in the sort of run on the lawyer. Going to play golf. Okay well it tells me that it's time being when I say good bye to you that it should be song it always ends its on Russia. Think once I forced you just saying government from. That uses what it could you must stay at a gun. I did I don't know what I had but you know it wasn't that difficult since I don't ask a complete song I'm just asking for what is the song that's in your heart now. That your back on Roseanne you back with Dana. What is it. Come up with you he's laughing at me but the thing is I know there must be something you sing a new way from the sect to the garage that. I sing all the time on McKee of think of anything in particular right now. But yeah I'd. Just listen like forties music now I can't think Howard too well. Oh. And and please drool. Low law. To abuses there. Hold the hat. Law being look. All read too bad we don't know what to do. A live alone. I've de grave. Next time it will be all songs. You know. Try to avoid the reader is always at the voice when he didn't mean. Iowa's grain.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.