We turn to our cover story, the most famous newborn in the world right now. The royal baby making his big debut so Amy is back with more on the newest adorable little prince. Whose name has not yet been revealed is back at the palace in morning to bond with the rest of the royal family after making his first public appearance hours after being born, the 8 pound, 7 ounce prince making his debut about seven hours after his birth appearing to already give his first royal wave to the world. Kate delivering the fifth heir to the throne at 11:01 Monday morning. Prince William seen leaving the hospital then returning shortly after with 4-year-old George who was still in his school uniform and 2-year-old Charlotte who waved to photographers the moment she got out of the car. The little princess even sneaking one last wave before entering the hospital. She seemed very comfortable in the spotlight. She is certainly someone who seems to have taken to her royal role. Reporter: Charlotte making history with the birth of her new baby brother. The first princess be overtaken in the line of session to the throne by a younger brother. Kate making headlines for leaving the hospital so soon after birth and in hiels. She is the envy of women around the world that she's able to do that. I think it's testament to the fact she has a good medical team obviously looking after her well making sure the birth goes well. Reporter: The newest royal baby wrapped in a while shawl just like his father prince William and his siblings prince George and princess Charlotte when they were photographed on those very same steps of St. Pear's hospital as newborns. The duchess wearing a red Jenny Packham dress with a white embroidered collar Ang apparent nod to princess Diana who left the hospital in a similar red frock after giving birth to her second son, prince Harry. Kate also paid homage to her late mother-in-law back in 2013 after prince George's birth wearing a blue polka dot dress just like Diana three decades early. It's a lovely gesture. Lovely of her to choose to do something to make people think again of princess Diana on such a happy day. Reporter: As the couple left the hospital for kensington palace with their new baby in tow, prince William joked to reporters about the anxiety of now being a father of three. Thrice worry now. Three types the worry. Reporter: The big question when will the baby's name be revealed it took them two days after George and Charlotte's births to announce no their names and this just in, the baby's aunt pippa Middleton was just seen arriving at kensington palace to might her new nephew and the baby's grandfather, prince Charles has just released a statement saying we are so pleased at the news. It is a great joy to have another grandchild. The only trouble is I don't know how I am going to keep up with them. Robin. All right, Amy, we're so very happy for all of them. All right, Jen, let's talk more about this. Because a lot of people, some people are like, oh, my gosh, seven hours. You've delivered 1500 beans. Yes, ma'am. How unusual is that. Well, listen, if I were going home to a palace I'd want to get out of the hospital also. I think -- I think we have to distinguish here between the future queen of England and the average woman. It can be safe. The key is support and follow-up. A woman seven hours after delivery is still in the initial and acute stages of a major physiologic event, blood change, blood pressure, et cetera. As long as there's monitoring and support, this is not a situation where you're going to have a woman go home and start taking care of the other children. She is cooking her own meal, it's fine. The medical issues they pace. Even though this happens every single day in all types of environments this is a major event so there are potential risks that we look out for in the first several hour answer days after delivery, most affect the mother buttal pleading, infection, high blood pressure, depression, infection is said to happen 6% of times even after a Normal delivery. Depression, anywhere from 10 to 20%. So we follow the mom for those thing. Are there different procedures over in the uk as opposed to having a child in the U.S. There sure are. They are doing it right in great Britain. They put a lot of the focus on the mom where we put a lot of the focus on the baby. So there is incredible support and standardized care so they do it the same exact way like a military submarine. Every single time. They use midwives over 50% of the time. So the mother is really supported not just during pregnancy and delivery but postpartum. Okay, how many women especially when you saw her walk out with high heel, high heels seven hours -- that is what we're all -- Right. Whoo. Wow. So, again, let's talk about the future queen and let's talk about the average woman. This is her job. I can't imagine anyone would want full hair and makeup, a dress and heels but that's her job and, of course, there's swelling, everyone has swollen ankles. Hands and face after delivery. I'm sure she would rather be in flats and for the average woman, there's actually more swelling after delivery in the next couple of days and then it starts to go down but that's something also we keep a close eye on. That did not look fun for me at all. But she, bless her heart, she is -- her grace and everything and how she's handled everything. We also have to say leaving the hospital so quickly is probably as much for the other new moms there as it is for herself. You know, she brings a lot of security and a lot of press, a lot of attention. She's probably being mindful of their privacy and her security and privacy is better at the palace. I know exactly but also because you have to think about the other moms. That's their moment too. The other moms having babies. I'm sure she's thinking of them. Thanks.

