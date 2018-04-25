Transcript for Kourtney Kardashian meets with lawmakers to talk clean cosmetics

Now to the "Gma" cover story. "Keeping up with the Kardashians" in Washington, D.C. Kourtney Kardashian meeting with law makers about cosmetic safety. Mary Bruce is back with more. Reporter: The government regulates everything from the food we eat to the medicines we take. What about the products in your bathroom and our makeup bags? It's been more than 80 years since the government passed regulations on cosmetics. Lawmakers say it's time for makeover. They're getting help from a Kardashian. It's time for congress to do its job. Reporter: Kourtney Kardashian, keeping up with capitol hill. Teaming up with lawmakers to keep potentially toxic chemicals out of your cosmetic. The pact that we have to guess so much, you shouldn't be like walking around aimlessly like is this okay? Reporter: Only 11 chemicals have ever been regulated by the fda for you use in cosmetic. No safety tests are required before butte pi trukts hit store shelves. Republicans and Democrats and Kardashian are hoping to change that. Everyone should have the right to healthy products. And personal care. Reporter: Kardashian is throwing her star power behind legislation to clean up that long list of ingredients on the back of your beauty products. The bill would retire the fda to review at least five ingredients a year. The CDC admits the health effects of exposure to the chemicals are unknown. There's potential for the ingredients to be absorbed and affect our health. Knowing more about potential safety hazards is important. Reporter: In 2016, we put my medicine cabinet to the test. To see if our bodies are absorbing the chemicals. For three days, I used products with parabens and pthalates. Then for five days, I cut them out completely. Four days. No chemicals. Now it's time for the last test. We sent them to a lab for review. Met up with university of California Berkeley resermer Kim Barkley. How did I do? You went up to 376. What? You had a tenfold increase. When I cut those out? Your levels plummeted. You went down to six. Reporter: To six? Lawmakers are hoping to take up the legislation next month. Not just big shebts are signing on. More than two dozen major beauty brands are on board. They want to see the changes, too. Thank you, may.

