Transcript for The latest details ahead of the royal wedding

"Gma" cover story, royal wedding weeks away and Meghan Markle is preparing with the help of her mom. Diane Macedo sheer with the details. Good morning, so even soon-to-be princesses need mom's help fresh off a secret trip to visit mom she will soon fly her London and she's not only helping with the planning but meeting the royal family for the first time. With six weeks to go, the countdown is on and Meghan is planni finishing touches with her nearest and dearest to make it the perfect day. She left London with a re break in her calendar to fly over to Los Angeles to spend time with her motr Doria and it was in Los Angeles she arrived equipped with sketches from the wedding and of the wedding dress itself so she could really give her mum some insight into H the big day will look. Reporter: Back in London Harry took the weekend to hang out with the boys, meanwhile Meghan and Harry are making plans to fly Meghan's mom to London to help with last-minute wedding planning and meet Harry's family for the first time. It'll be during her time here she'll actually get to see the wedding dress for the very first time. Reporter: Speaking of that dress it's the hottest guessing game in town. The designer and Meghan are sneaking in top secret fittings so the design is a surprise on may 19th. Meghan has been very lucky to have a close friend, Jessica Mulroney a bridal expert there by Meghan's side for the entire process from helping pick the dress designer to even the smallest elements when it comes to planning the wedding reption. We know prince George and princess Charlotte will take part. Still waiting to hear who the maid of honor will be and where they're going on their honeymoon. I have my best people on it but we still don't know yet. Working on it. Love it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.