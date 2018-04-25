Transcript for Magician David Blaine performs tricks on 'GMA'

And I got to say, things are getting magical in time square. David Blaine stopped by the studio recently to see if he could fool us with some of his favorite tricks and illusions. You at home can play along with the first one. Let's take a look. Michael Strahan. You scare me every time. That's what I said. David Blaine's first trick, one for everyone. Play along. Think of something you like to have for dessert. But not something you would order in a restaurant. Something you might have at home. Take the last letter of that dessert food. Okay. With that letter, can you think of a U.S. President whose last name begins with that letter. Yep sflp take the second letter of the president's last name. Okay. Think of a color that begins with that letter. Like if a crayola box of crayons. Michael's own box of crayons. What color were you thinking? Why do you want to know. Because you're going to take it out of the box. Indigo. That's what I was thinking. Stop it. Take it out. What are the odds. Take the color. See, there's one. Let them see, there's one crayon in there. There's no Way. No way. No way. Indigo. What just happened in the room is insane. I am blown away and slightly terrified. And then David and I took the tricks to rob. How's it going? Holy smokes. David plain. Cards disappears in front of our eyes. Look, my hands are held. I'm going to ged rid of everything. All the spades? No, the clubs. Get rid of the clubs. Then I'll get rid of the hearts. See that. Then I get rid of the diamonds. See that. I just got rid of everything. The whole deck. Man! Unbelievable. Next, David tells me to think of a card. Don't say it. Now rob is up. Take any one out that you want. Take it out. Let them see it. Don't let Michael see it. Put it back. Good. And if you stand right next to me here. Good. Here's the idea. Maybe if Michael is here as well. Why to I feel like he's making this up as he goes? Press. With the other hand. Okay. Tell him where to cut. Cut three quarters of the way down. The card jumped out of the deck. Folding in the air. It landed under your watch. Turn your wrist over. There's a card under there. Oh, my god. I'll take these. What? What? What? It's the card I took! You were thinking of card. You never said it, right? What card was it? 6 of spades. Oh, no. Creepy. You have wandered into my dressing room. Every time E see him, he scares me. Is there so soft spoken. He'll never five it up the he'll not tell you how he does it. You're so ffocused. I asked for my box of crayons. It was a new box. I said, where are my crayons. He said, they disappeared. I'm like, David, where are my crayons at. You're positive the box was full? 100%. After I complained, he sent me nine boxes of crayons. So -- gotta say, thank you to David Blaine. How do you say the name? What do you call this? Crayons. Crayons. Crayons. A lot of the younger generation called it cray-ens. I usually don't talk about it. All right. That's a big debate. I'm getting told I just said cray-ens. I'm going pass them around we got so many. But if you -- If you want to check out David, he's doing a live tour. Kicks off on may 6th in San Diego. Tickets on sale now. It's worth the price of admission to check him out. He's just that good. Thank you. Great seeing him. All right. We have an extraordinarily talented guest to bring to our breakfast table. Starring in the powerful new film called "Disobedience." Please welcome, academy award winner Rachel Weisz. ?????? Okay, mwah. Oh, my goodness. Thank you for the film. Thank you for this film. Thank you for the intro. Absolutely. The strong roles. Where are my manners? Congratulations? You and Daniel Craig, your husband. Bond, James bond, expecting. A baby. Yes. Congratulations on that. Thank you, very kind of you. How are you feeling? Pretty good now. Dodgy for about three, four months. Now I've got the good bits kicked in. The good bits. The good bits. It only gets better. How do you know, Michael? Hey, I have four now. I didn't give birth. I know it gets better. You have four? Yes. As robin said, thank you for "Disobedience." It's a film about two strong characters. A forbidden love story. You produce. You star. Why was this so important for you to get out here? I was really wanted to tell a story about two women. In relation to each other. It could have been about female friendship. I was reading books about female friendship. There may be other books I didn't find. But it ended up being the women getting into fights over a guy. This isn't the story I'm looking for. I found lesbian love stories, like women in relation to each other as lovers. This story set in a tiny community in north London, near where I grew up. An orthodox jewish community. Spirituality is a beautiful thing. If you're gay, you can't express your sexuality. It's a rich place for a story to be told. The woman who wrote the book, she grew up in this community and then, left it. And came to live in New York, a bit like my character. She's writing from the outside looking back ofingly on the inside. But, there's a -- there's drama. Because -- Rachel Mcadams' character and mine are not free to love who they want to love. Kind of like "Shape of water." How can you be free? All human beings in this case, though. Exactly. You want to see a little bit? Thank you for pointing that out. They called you Ronny Curtis. That's my professional name. What's wrong with your real name? Artists change their names sometimes. That's right. Women change their names every day. They take their husband's names and their own history is gone. Oh, wow. We're not used to seeing Rachel play characters like this. She said she could not pass up the opportunity to work on this film and to work with you. How was it working with her? She's just so touching in the this film. She makes a huge -- it's the first time she's played English. She had to become an orthodox jewish woman. She didn't know anything about the religion before. She had to do a deep immersion. She's wonderful to work with. Soulful, wonderful, strong, intelligent. She's praet ity heart breaking. She nailed the accent. Completely. She got it down. You have a wide range of characters over the years. Incredible characters. If you had to pick one from these different time periods you have had the opportunity to lay, based on their fashion, what would it be? The examples. In the mid 1800s, like my cousin Rachel. Or you have achent E gyp chance, like the mummy returns. Or the '70s, lovely bones. It's got to be just based on fashion. Making this clear. The 1970s. A pair of flared jeans and I'm happy. The other ones, all corsets. Takes hours. It's painful. I like to put on pair of jeans and go. You made ittize ze. Could you bring it out. Speaking of fashion. Baby fashion. We have baby fashion for you. Oh. My goodness me. We don't know if it's a boy or a girl. Onesies for you. For you. Someone is going fit into this. It's miraculous. Thank you.

