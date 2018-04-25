Transcript for Meek Mill released from prison

Michael? Over night, rapper meek mill released from prison after the controversy sentence. T.J. Holmes is here with the latest. Reporter: A lot of viewers might not know the name meek mill. I assure you, your kids do. Everyone from Jay Z to Kevin hart to Robert Kraft have been lobbying for his release. He was on probation after a charge from when he old. He was arrested last year after popping a wheelie on a dirt bike. You heard me correctly. He was shooting a music video. Puts him back in court. Prosecutors recommended no jail time. The judge gave him two to four years. Everyone didn't look at this as just about meek mill. But this was a lot of people thought, the perfect example of a justice system that does not treat all people equally. In particular, you're talking about young black men. A court, a supreme court overturned that decision. He was immediately released from prison yesterday after serving five months. He ended up last night at the Philadelphia 76ers game ringing the bell because he's a philly guy. He's a poers child for what people think of reform needed. Otherwise, he's been clean? There were technical tis. He was involved in a fight. Should that get you in jail for another two to four years? The popping of a wheelie. That was reckless driving. That got him in prison for another two to four years. People are saying this is a perfect example. A lot of controversy with the judge in the case. You explained it very well.

