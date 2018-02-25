Transcript for Was Meghan Markle a writer of an anonymous, tell-all blog?

tell-all blog revealing the trials and tribulations of a struggling actress? Eva pill from joins us with more on the speculation. I hope you have an answer. Ah, sort of. This blog was raw. It was real. It give a sneak peek inside Hollywood. Considered a must-read for those new to the scene. No one knew who the author was. Until now. Maybe. Meghan Markle to make her first official appearance with the royal foundation. Wednesday, she'll take her place beside Harry, William, and Kate. Is there they're being nicknamed the fab four. It's the first outing for the fab four. This is going to be a forum to you can about the royal foundation and the work of the royal foundation. It's the umbrella for their chartable work. Reporter: It's her former life as an actress making headlines. I came in early to carve out an hour to work on something personal of my own. Reporter: The blog active from 2010 to 2012, detailing the life of an actress struggling to make it in Hollywood and what really happens on casting calls and film sets. I have had to freeze my king union membership, borrow money, work jobs that I hated, kiss actors with smelly breath and cry for hours on end. The blog now gone. The only link a Twitter account. Before going silent, the author hinting at a new role. Writing, my name is recognized. My star meter is rising. My life is changing. Kensington palace declining to comment. It's not been officially confirmed. Kensington palace has not given any comment. Reporter: Markle's future today, charity work. In acting. Now that she's given up Hollywood for Harry. Who is going to design her wedding dress? Her friend, Roland Moret couldn't comment. When he was asked if it was him. For now, it's anyone's guess. Nobody can comment on any of this. This is the problem with her being a royal. So much of the stuff she might have commented on before. Mum. Why do think think the blog is her? There are several things that link up. Timing. The stories. Hints dropped throughout the blog that made people think it was her. One of her friends has apparently confirmed to it "The daily mail." We don't have confirmation. Eva, thank you.

