Transcript for Newborn Prince Louis's name has family history

Cued up for me. We got more on the royal baby. The highly anticipated name finally out this morning. The duke and duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as his royal highness prince Louis of Cambridge because that rolls right off the tongue. Kensington palace announced the name of the royal couple's third child born on Monday at 11:01:00 A.M. Weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces of the the name Louis is a tribute to Earl Louis mountbatten and cousin to the queen and mentor to prince Charles. That was a lot. Arthur is prince William's middle name and the name Charles, of course, is a nod to his grandfather prince Charles of Wales. Tiny little baby, his royal highness. You have to say the whole title and imagine I just got Alec to learn Alec. There's 16 names. This kid won't be able to introduce himself until he's 10. Don't even get me started on the family tree. S that is never going to happen. The legendary singer, performer and actress, Whitney Houston, is the subject of a new documentary simply titled "Whitney" that exbaltimores the stunning rise and troubling fall of the only artist to ever chart seven consecutive U.S. Number one singles. Here's a first look. Nobody could touch Whitney as far as singing. Mom, she taught Whitney everything she know about how to use that voice. Three places to sing from, the heart, mind, guts. She learned them all. Wow. What makes this doc so special it features never before seen archival footage exclusive demo reportings, rare performances, audio archives and original interviews with the people who knew her best directedly Oscar winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald. "It premieres July 6th. It makes you emotional to see because it was a soul lost way too early. To see these video, it's amazing. Anticipation over the new marvel epic "Avengers: Infinity war" has reached well beyond fever pitch so no surprise when an "Avengers" super fan jumped at the chance to get a sneak peek of the film courtesy of Jimmy Kimmel. Take a look. Follow cousin Sal. That's cousin Sal. Follow him up the stairs and that is the sneak peek hole and stick your head through the hole and we will give you a special -- Oh. Oh, my gosh. Her head is never coming out. Can you imagine if someone started a sentence with I guy a hole over here. I want to you poke your head through. Never knew that but it was a hilarious surprise. And imagine when she pops her head through and sees the superhero megastars. "Avengers: Infinity war" is out nationwide now. That's cool. A lot of overwhelmingness.

