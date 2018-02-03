Transcript for Oscar nominees for best lead actor in a minute

But we'll do. Bio page is tonight's theme so it's nice. That's afternoons but you keep and I respect I tried appealing to daytime and it did its marathon not a sprint and I know for any anchor the prescription is still up and down enough and now. S and downs this agreement right now until had to be doing the phone and actually proud of that really like silly fool me. Let's just with nothing and see what happens when your preparing a role when working on a row especially. Churchill. You know it's your it's living with his whole time I liked the movie. And I liked when I watched some of the scenes I'd really like moment is there was one movie where look I feel like I'm looking at someone else. And I'm Ruth Williams might forget this you know good he's trying.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.