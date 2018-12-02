Transcript for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share more royal wedding details

And, we have a very excited aud krens this morning. They're excited, because, Lara, it's time for "Pop news." It might have a little to do with Chadwick. I'll take it. Good morning to you all. And to you. Kensington palace just released new details on Meghan Markle and prince Harry's big day. The ceremony will strt at 12:00 sharp. And then at 1:00, the newly weds will begin their carriage procession. Riding through Windsor town to see fans. From there, back to Windsor for a large reception at St. George's hall. Capping off the evening, prince Charles will host a private party for the couple's close friends and family. No word on who is designing Megan's dress or where the couple will honeymoon. But a picture of fabulous day on may 19th is emerging. Wow. Noon. We're going to get it. Okay. Your invitation is in the mail. Just making sure. Another milestone. This one, Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday party. She celebrated Saturday. Boy, did they celebrate. Check out the Venn crew. This was posted by Ellen's wife, Portia de Rossi. Nice. No joke. The happy couple enjoying the moment. There's Ellen. Busting a move. There was a photo booth. We got to see lots of guest snaps. Kim and Kanye. Very pregnant Chrissy Teigen. And there with John legend. They said they had the best time on social media. Meghan Trainor hamming it out with the birthday girl. She wrote it with us the coolest night of her life. Other guests who were at the party. Jennifer aniston. Aimy Schumer. Our invites were, apparently, lost in the mail. A good time had by all. Happy birthday Ellen. Then finally. Yeah. Give it up. And then, um, so this story bummed me out. It's the end of an era for one of America's most beloved outdoor brands. L.L. Bean. The company company guaranteed products could be returned at any time. No questions asked. You can see where a problem might ensue here. Yeah. The lifetime return policy is now ending. Management says people have -- they have begun? They have begun taking advantage of the policy. Somebody wrote on the Facebook page that the customers have been interpreting our guarantee well beyond the original intent. One person said he knew someone who would scour his house, yard sales, for any old L.L. Bean gear to exchange for store credit. Another said they withined man in line returning fishing gear from the '80s. Oh, boy. The store clerk took it back. The C.E.O. Says it got too out of hand. Now, customers have one year for returns and must show proof of purchase. It's too bad. Too bad. Ruin I had for all of us. That policy worked 106 years ago. Not now. Times, they are a changing, Michael, that's "Pop news" everybody. Thank you, Lara.

