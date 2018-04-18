-
Now Playing: How Meghan Markle channels Princess Diana's humanitarianism
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle has chosen a wedding dress designer: Source
-
Now Playing: Surveillance video shows Prince in final hours before his death
-
Now Playing: After getting asked to prom, Dwayne Johnson responds by renting out theater for teen
-
Now Playing: Swedish musician Avicii has died at 28
-
Now Playing: June 6, 2015: Avicii talks about his relationship with his family
-
Now Playing: June 6, 2015: Avicii explains why he took time away from DJing
-
Now Playing: Vanessa Bell Calloway discusses the new season of Bounce TV's 'Saints and Sinners'
-
Now Playing: Amy Schumer, Rory Scovel talk confidence, gun control and more
-
Now Playing: John Goodman sings 'So Much in Love'
-
Now Playing: John Goodman on 'Roseanne': 'I didn't realize how damn good I had it'
-
Now Playing: Why Tiffany Haddish wore her $4,122 gown 3 times
-
Now Playing: Celebrating the series finale of 'Scandal'
-
Now Playing: Carrie Underwood shares details of accident, facial surgery
-
Now Playing: Who will design Meghan Markle's wedding dress? Meet the 3 top contenders
-
Now Playing: No criminal charges in Prince's death
-
Now Playing: Prince may have unknowingly taken counterfeit medication laced with Fentanyl: Authorities
-
Now Playing: No one will be criminally charged for Prince's drug overdose, prosecutors say
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Anthony Mackie teases Mark Ruffalo as an 'institution of trouble'
-
Now Playing: What to expect from the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival