Prince William speaks out on girls and body image

More
William, a father of two, surprised students at a London school and said he worried about "unrealistic body images" online.
0:39 | 02/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prince William speaks out on girls and body image

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52935796,"title":"Prince William speaks out on girls and body image","duration":"0:39","description":"William, a father of two, surprised students at a London school and said he worried about \"unrealistic body images\" online. ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/prince-william-speaks-girls-body-image-52935796","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.