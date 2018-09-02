Prince William warns young girls about having an unrealistic body image

William, 35, surprised students at a school in London where he spoke about the challenges they face growing up in the internet era.
Back now with a royal roundup in royal wedding news. Sir Elton John announcing he's canceling several concerts in Las Vegas to attend prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in may. Just to attend? Just to attend. The singer had been waiting for a nod from the couple to make arrangements and apparently it came his way, now, the big question, will he be performing at the wedding? We're still waiting to see. That would be so awesome. And if they're watching I got to say we're all holding may open ourselves, as well. In other royal news, prince William making a surprise appearance at a school in London speak out about unrealistic body images online and their effect on young people. They're touched up picture, particularly the girls, they are touched up images so don't try to re-create and aim for. Good for him.

