Transcript for Queen Elizabeth II celebrates 92nd birthday

Britain's Queen Elizabeth celebrating her 92 birthday overnight with the star studded concert at. I college party top talent and members of her royal family all joining in with the well wishes and ABC's. Jennifer Aniston has. A rousing celebration at the Royal Albert Hall. As Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 92 birthday. Who mattresses. Nominated. The world's longest living monarch the star attraction -- it at a concert by pop loyalty. Kylie Minogue. John Mendez staying and shaggy. And the performance of mr. bombastic with the queen. Triggered some laughs from Prince Harry and his bride to be Megan Markel blueprints delivering a tribute to his grand. Tonight Chris celebrating the queens by upstart. But you'll majesty if you do don't mind me saying that you're not someone who is easy to point to its full. Prince William however attending solo. As duchess Kate awaits the arrival of baby number three. The queen showing little sign of her advanced age enjoying some down time after a busy work week. Hosting leaders from the commonwealth where she's being its head since the start of her brain the 53 nation bloc honoring a wish of the queen. I'm voting that's one day a Prince Charles will take to help. Essentially she is anointing him if you like as a quasi king he's curriculum many of the responsible insists that she. Does now. The ear to the throne and younger members of the family how are forced to ease some of her royal workload. Prince William greeting business leaders Prince Harry and meg in Markel joining wounded warriors at a reception with the Australian hosts of the next convicted Stevens. How many mark and Prince Harry keeping busy before their wedding now just weeks to wake. But before that another special events as the royal baby watch continues Paul Anton allowed a royal news Jennifer thank you so much.

