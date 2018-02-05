Royal wedding coin released to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

More
With less than three weeks before the royal wedding, Britain's national coinage company is releasing a special commemorative coin to mark the occasion.
0:49 | 05/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Royal wedding coin released to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Remember this scene from coming to America. He's rich. What's. He got his all Laurie. And Bentley director you've got to grow money I'm in Newport got its own. These got his own money there it is look. Except came isn't the only one with his own money oh now Prince Harry and mega Markel due to they have. Their own money not. So the commemorative coin for the upcoming royal wedding is now available. Record celebrating this month's nuptials teachers they're images engraved on the front as you can see looking all. Romantic Roma and Dick code. They even got Harry's beard but on the back of course. Acquaint the queen and I had between and it may get a little depth in there and everything do.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54875152,"title":"Royal wedding coin released to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle","duration":"0:49","description":"With less than three weeks before the royal wedding, Britain's national coinage company is releasing a special commemorative coin to mark the occasion.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/royal-wedding-coin-released-celebrate-prince-harry-meghan-54875152","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.