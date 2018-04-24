Transcript for Behind the scenes of 'American Idol'

We'll get the latest from "American idol." Competition heating up just ten contestants left after last night's live show and our cameras were backstage for all the excitement. Eva pilgrim is here with that. Reporter: Good morning, hello top ten for the first time this season. America weighed in to help pick the singers who will continue on as the competition really heats up. You have made it into the top ten. You're in the top ten, congratulations. Reporter: Meet your top ten. You better start moving into that top ten. You made it. To know we made it this far is like unbelievable. It is so surreal and so unbelievable. Reporter: America finally getting a chance to speak its mind. Because you are in the top ten. Voting to keep Maddie, Michael, catie and cade alive. ?????? but after Ada's showstopping powerhouse performance of "And many a telling you I am not going" ??? and you and you and you yes you're going to love me ??? Reporter: Judges Lionel, Katy and Luke making an executive decision. Ada. Reporter: Saving her right on the spot. Ada reflecting on the moment backstage. My stars aligned. It felt right. And I delivered the performance I needed to deliver. Reporter: The judges also using their judicial powers to save Michelle, jurnee and Dennis. Thank you, Lionel, thank you, Katy, thank you, Luke. Reporter: Gfs good-bye for four including Garrett who says he still feels like he has something to prove. I wanted to show that, you know, I'm not just a heartthrob. Being a heartthrob is great but I can sing and I have a voice sewn I want to share it so that's what I wanted to do tonight. Reporter: Terrible problem to have. Starting next Sunday for the first time ever in American reality TV competition people on both coasts can vote across time Zones for their favorites all at the same time and find out the results in realtime at the end of the show. That is all coming up Sunday. Over to rob.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.