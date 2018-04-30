Transcript for Behind the scenes of the 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 26 premiere

There is a lot of excitement for the premiere of tonight's big "Dancing with the stars" athlete edition and we went behind the scenes to see how the olympians, pros and hall of famer are preparing for the competition. ABC's Adrienne Bankert is here and, Adrienne, this is a "Dancing with the stars" like we've never seen before. You can relate. I mean being a star athlete yourself, turned broadcaster turned businessman but let's get back to the show. You forgot turned dancer. That's right. Come on. That's right. We should get you on the show next. The contestants are used to fierce opposition, laser-like focus and discipline but do they have what it takes to grab that mirror ball trophy? We went behind the scenes to find out how they're getting in the zone? From olympic medalists to hall of famers, athletes who have become icons in their sport. Now they're gearing up for a battle on the dance floor. We are doing the cha-cha-cha. We're doing the salsa. Reporter: Behind the scenes sheer determination, their eyes on the prize. Let the best man or woman win. Reporter: The competitive contenders trying anything to gain an edge. I do like having one red bead because red is a really lucky color so I'm going to ask the wardrobe department to put one red bead on my costume. Just one. If you can find it, you get a prize. Reporter: Analyzing each other's footwork during rehearsals. Others turn to the past for a leg up. World series champ Johnny Damon reaches out to "Dancing with the stars" finalist David Ross. ??? It takes two to make a -- Reporter: While Adam rip. Pon got his from a dancing champ. On the tour I'm on right now we have a former mirror ball champion Meryl Davis so I've had great advice. Reporter: For olympian Chris mazdzer -- I have tape on my fingers and my hand makes this like claw-like structure. Yeah. And in dance this looks terrible when it's like just stiff and off to the side. We can't do the salsa like this. Like a dragon. Very wrong. Unless we're doing the gaga salsa then maybe. Reporter: Who will come out on top? It all comes down to tonight. And we're waiting with bated breath. "Dancing with the stars" premieres tonight at 8:00 P.M. 7:00 central on ABC. Viewers will get to vote live tonight. Make sure you tune in to "Gma" tomorrow. That couple will be here on "Gma." Oh, yeah, that's not good if they're here tomorrow. You're going to encourage them, Michael. Encourage them, come on, everybody. Dance your heart out. It's not over. You're not going to get the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.