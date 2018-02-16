Transcript for 'On Their Shoulders:' Mike Colter, star of "Luke Cage" honors 4 black trailblazers

I stand on the shoulders of so many African Americans fought there. Quality representation people like children dart Copeland the mastermind of insurer blue case. Who made history producing mobile first TV show centered on a black superhero. Actress' life Hattie mcdaniels the first African American to win an Oscar. She took home the award for best supporting actress in 1940. Triple threats like city 48. He worked as a janitor at a theater in New York in exchange for adolescents. He would not only make his way onto the stage for would also become the first black man to take hold an Academy Award for best. Early on in my childhood I watched a lot of movies. We is. Examples Carl flatten and can be treated with dignity and class and there was this book meal and feel what I should go my career. And entertainer and activist Harry Belafonte. Who served in world war two and then became a student of the office he went on to win the tone and regrets. I salute these trailblazers and I'm so grateful for all we've done. Happy black district.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.