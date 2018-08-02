Transcript for Disney announces 'Star Wars' TV series in the works

Want to get right to it. What a week for "Star wars" announcements news broke the creator of "Game of thrones" will write and produce a brand-new trilogy of " wars" films and more big news. From Bob iger, more than one "Star wars" TV series is in the works. That's pretty cool. Wow. So not a lot of details. The talent or narrative yet to be announced but do know these series will be created for the new Disney digital platform which will be up and ready to compete with Netflix and Amazon in late 2019. Wow. Very cool. Also in the news this morning, this one I think you guys might like. One of the most popular quarterbacks in the NFL has been traded to the Yankees of all places. Who knew. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks superstar was actually signed to the Texan rangers for future consideration. That's been since 2013 but now they've let him go to the Yankees in the same type of deal. Wilson expected to attend preseason camp and workouts. Okay, he has no plans to be a two-sport player, at least at this time. A little background here. 2010 Wilson drafted by the Colorado rockies. He played in the minors for two seasons before going to the Seahawks for football in 2012. This guy can do it all. Letting him have fun. They're letting him have fun but there is a future consideration. A lot of people were worried even as a seahawk that they wouldn't let him go to camp because they didn't want him to get hurt doing another sport but they've been great with it. Why would they let him. You live once. Do it all. Do it all. I understand why he wants it. No, really. They're paying him. To your point Russell said the training for baseball is very helpful for football. So I think he's got to work out somewhere. The fact that he's good at winning, they let him. There's that. And hit it, people. ??? yes, do it. Do it, Michael. The reason I'm playing "Tequila" by the chance, I know you're a tequila fan. You may want to stock up on your favorite brand. This is serious, people. Especially if it's a more boutique brand. A tequila shortage is considered imminent here in the U.S. The reason, yes, I know. It's Friday eve. Tequila producers say the price of agave, the base ingredient has gotten so high shooting up more than sixfold in the past two years alone, at this rate it will absolutely put smaller tequila makers out of business. I know. At the same time- very upset. So concerned about that. At the same time the popularity of the strong spirit is up significantly. More people seeing it as a, quote, sipper as much as a shooter which you agree with, right? I'm with it. This is a public service announcement to go out and buy smaller boutique brands and stock up. You're welcome.

