Superhero movie smashes box office records

We switch gears to that record breaking weekend at the box office, vens "Avengers: Infinity war" blew past the competition. Diane Macedo with the details. Hey, Diane. Reporter: George, good morning. In the movie the avengers fight to keep a villain from dominating the universe. At the box office they're dominating. With more than 20 of their biggest superheroes it blew out the competition domestically and globally and even giving another movie a boost, they say. "Avengers: Infinity war" smashing box office records earning $630 million globally in its opening weekend. The highest of all time. The 19th film in the avengers franchise bringing together some of the biggest heroes in the marvel uns Ver from even man to black widow to black panther all unites akrog their respective galaxies to defeat Thanos searching for the infinity stone. It puts a smile on my face. Reporter: Now "Black panther," the third highest grossing movie of all time domestically is climbing the box office charts again. Experts say thanks to "Infinity wars." I think "Infinity war" owes some degree of its success to "Black panther" but really it's a movie that stands on the shoulders of so many of the other previous marvel titles. Now the number to watch is whether this movie will go from the biggest opening all time to the biggest movie of all time. It could potentially do it. It's also worth noting the avengers managed this despite not having opened in China yet. That is the second biggest market in the world so they haven't even started that yet and very happy to report the sequel is already in the works, that one is coming out may 2019. Whole cast happy about that too. I had a sneaky feeling this wouldn't be the last avengers movie. What was your first clue? Thank you so much. We want to say -- want to take a

