Team USA goes for gold on the ice in South Korea

More
The U.S. women's hockey defeated Finland in the semifinals match to face Russia or Canada for the gold medal, as three U.S. ice dancing pairs go for gold in the free dance competition.
2:19 | 02/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Team USA goes for gold on the ice in South Korea

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53193260,"title":"Team USA goes for gold on the ice in South Korea","duration":"2:19","description":"The U.S. women's hockey defeated Finland in the semifinals match to face Russia or Canada for the gold medal, as three U.S. ice dancing pairs go for gold in the free dance competition. ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/team-usa-gold-ice-south-korea-53193260","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.