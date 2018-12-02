{"id":53014820,"title":"US Olympian wins bronze after snowboarding crash","duration":"0:26","description":"Mark McMorris tweeted a photo of himself with his medal from Pyeonchang alongside a photo of him laying in a hospital bed after a snowboarding crash.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/us-olympian-wins-bronze-snowboarding-crash-53014820","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}