US Olympian wins bronze after snowboarding crash

More
Mark McMorris tweeted a photo of himself with his medal from Pyeonchang alongside a photo of him laying in a hospital bed after a snowboarding crash.
0:26 | 02/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US Olympian wins bronze after snowboarding crash

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53014820,"title":"US Olympian wins bronze after snowboarding crash","duration":"0:26","description":"Mark McMorris tweeted a photo of himself with his medal from Pyeonchang alongside a photo of him laying in a hospital bed after a snowboarding crash.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/us-olympian-wins-bronze-snowboarding-crash-53014820","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.