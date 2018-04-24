Transcript for World awaits name of Britain's new royal baby

And now to new details on royal baby number three. Home with his family at kensington palace this morning, London celebrating the arrival of their newest royal. The bt tower proclaiming it's a boy. The London eye also lighting up in the uk's colors. And James Longman is there at kensington palace with more. Reporter: Good morning. The baby boy waking up to his first day as a prince and we're expecting some visits very soon from perhaps the queen and other members of the royal family. Wrapped in his mother's arms the prince made his world debut on the steps of the Lindo wing at St. Mary's hospital giving what appeared to be his first royal wave before the duchess bundled him up. Arriving at 11:01 weighing 8 pounds 7 ounces making him the heaviest royal baby in over a century while prince George and princess Charlotte stopped by to visit, the princess stealing the show waving excitedly to cameras. Prince William and the duchess seen leaving the hospital just seven hours after the baby was born. William now skilled at putting a car seat in the car. Managing the feat in just one click. The new dad joking with the president -- Thrice worry now. Reporter: Addresses questions about the name. Good luck. Expect the baby have three names. In terms of middle name, Philip is an absolute pretty rock hard certainty. Philip would be a lovely tribute to William's grandfather. Well wishes pouring in including from former first lady Michelle Obama who shared this photo of her husband shaking hands with the young prince George writing, Barack and a are thrilled to congratulate the duke and duchess of Cambridge on their newest arrival. We hope to meet him son for the kensington palace pajama party. The guessing game as we heard over his name has begun. Philip is a real possibility after his great-grandfather. All the royal names possibly, Arthur and even, yes, James is still in the mix. I know that's the one you're pulling for, James. We are used to it being more formal than it is. This young royal family are doing things a lot differently. Reporter: Well, that's right, Michael. I mean, look, let's not kid ourselves H is the royal family, the most famous in the world and live in palaces like this but William and Kate like to do things differently. We've seen that time and time again. Kate, for instance, likes to take her kids on their school run in the morning. Last night, the baby would have been brought back here to kensington palace apartment number 1a where their nursery was waiting for the little baby boy. It's themed in a Peter rabbit theme and like I said the parents like to be hands-on. William we're told likes to -- likes bathtime and that's different, I think, from his upbringing and that of his brother Harry. Prince Charles and Diana, they had a lot of staff in the house. William and Kate, they do things very differently, on first name terps with many of their staff and have just really a housekeeper and nanny. So things are pared down to make it as Normal as possible but I think we should also remember, of course, that these young princes and the princess, they will grow up, we will be waiting as they get married and have children of their own and they will us be under an international spotlight but for the moment this is a family that wants to have their children having as Normal a childhood as possible. As Normal as possible. Good luck with that. Royals, George. They're just like us. Just like us.

