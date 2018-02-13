Transcript for YouTube CEO stands by Logan Paul after controversy

We are back with the CEO of YouTube. She is explaining her decision to keep the controversial star Logan Paul on YouTube despite a series of troubling videos posted for his millions of young followers. Gio Benitez here with the latest. Reporter: Hey, George, good morning. The CEO spoke out and said a user must violate policy and calling it a code of law. That policy, three strikes and you're out. She says Logan Paul hasn't done anything that would cause those three strikes. This morning, YouTube CEO Susan wojiski saying despite the advertising sanctions imposed on the 22-year-old's channel, YouTube is not ready to end its relationship with the man whose network has 15 million followers. We always try when we think about our actions to make sure that we're being consistent and have a three strikes rule and if somebody strikes out three time we terminate the account. Reporter: Paul who has two violations became famous or posting outrageous stunts like these on his YouTube channel. In January, he got into hot water for posting this video from a visit to a so-called Japanese suicide forest. I really hate to say this. I think there's someone hanging right there. Reporter: Fierce backlash forced had him to take down the video after it was viewed 6 million times. At the time YouTube said it didn't remove the owe feping video immediately because they have a billion videos uploaded to the site every day and are unable to monitor everything posted. Logan apologized saying he should never have posted the video but told Michael some of his antics are not appropriate for children despite his popularity with teenagers. It's odd because,michael, I'm 22 years old. It's not like I'm making content necessarily for kids. Sometimes I cuss, sometimes I make inappropriate jokes. I want to make jokes that kids my age are going to like. I have my own demographic. Now I will say I'm much more aware of the impact that my actions have on myself and others. Reporter: But since the January suicide incident Paul has made some more nefarious headlines joking about taking the tide pod challenge. The meme that has spread across the internet in which kids try to eat detergent cap actusules and drew poor reviews for tasing a dead rat in one O his most recent videos. That video prompted YouTube to withdraw all advertising from Paul's YouTube site on Friday tweeting in response to Logan Paul's recent pattern of behavior we've temporarily suspended ads on his channels. But YouTube's CEO says when it comes to Paul's future with the website, he should be treated like everyone else. We can't just throwing people off our platform. We look at what people do and if they, again, if they violate those policies three times we kick them off the platform. Reporter: The CEO saying a video being tasteless is just not enough. What you think is tasteless isn't necessarily what someone else thinks is tasteless. They have to be consistent. So does he have two strikes now? The rat and the forest. We think so. She hasn't officially said that but we think so. All right. Coming up, would will be top

