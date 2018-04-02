Imagine being a young actor and landing a starring role in an all-new Disney film with Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling as your co-stars.

That’s what happened to Storm Reid who is playing the lead role of Meg, in Disney’s big-screen, sci-fi adventure film, “A Wrinkle in Time." It’s a dream job with the cherry on top being that director Ava DuVernay is at the helm. Reid stopped by the "Good Morning America" studios and talked about the incredible experience of working with some of the best female talents in Hollywood and how it has changed her life.

“Ms. Ava and Ms. Oprah and Ms. Mindy and Ms. Reese were all so talented and graceful and so humble and down to earth," the 14-year-old actress said. "So I’m glad that I got to experience that as a young girl.”

Though Reid appears perfectly poised on screen, she admitted that she did experience bouts of nervousness over working with such big stars.

“I had to go in a corner and pinch myself. I would walk on set with all of these amazing people but they welcomed me with warm arms,” Reid said. “And they were, like, so normal. They just loved what they were doing. So even though I was geeking out in the corner, I was still having so much fun. We basically became like a family, and it didn’t feel like working while we were going to work. So I’m glad that I got those experiences.”

Reid also made the most of her situation by taking in advice from her co-stars, saying there was one particular tip she received from Winfrey that will stay with her forever.

“Ms. Oprah actually told me don’t waste energy on things you can’t change in life when you can be using that energy on something else positive in your life," she said. "So I kind of use that as my life mantra now to keep me positive.”

And from DuVernay, she took away professional guidance that will likely serve her well in many other roles going forward.

“She really is just a hard worker. She really just tells all of us to just do the work,” Reid said of DuVernay. “And even if you say something, you have to back that up with your actions. She’s a prime example of that. She’s just an amazing person and has such an amazing spirit.”

