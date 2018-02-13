When Jozen Cummings met his future bride at a Halloween party, he was a bit jaded about dating thanks to his job as a dating columnist.

But thanks to an amazing first date, the couple's engagement some four years later would be viral-worthy.

"We always celebrate our anniversary on our first date," Cummings, 36, told "Good Morning America's" "The One" about his now-fiancée, Gina Roco.

"The One" is a three-episode digital series that asks everyday couples not only how they fell in love, but how they realized their partner was the one.

Courtesy Gina Roco and Jozen Cummings

The former dating columnist and Roco, 30, went to Ivan Ramen Slurp Shop in New York City before trekking to Cafe Lalo, made famous in the film, "You've Got Mail."

"Her knowing that spot ... was impressive to me," Cummings said.

Within six months, the two had moved in together. And within four years, Cummings had decided that he would propose to Roco at Grammy Award-nominated singer Daniel Caesar's concert.

The writer decided to propose with his grandmother's ring.

Jozen Cummings and Gina Roco

"I wanted my grandmother to bless this relationship as much as anybody," Cummings said. "And she isn't here ... but the ring is a way for her to be connected to us."

Last November, Roco said that her then-boyfriend "told me that morning that we were going to a Daniel Caesar concert."

But by the time they had arrived to New York City's Highline Ballroom, the two couldn't "get into the ground floor where I [was] trying to propose," Cummings said.

"And the bouncer, who was guarding the front door to that stage level, is like not only telling people that you can't get in, but told people don't even talk to him," he added.

After telling the bouncer his plans, however, the two were let onto the stage level. Cummings waited until Caesar's encore performance of his 2017 hit "Get You" to do the ask.

"I turn around and immediately everyone is screaming around us," Roco recalled. "He's down on one knee. He has a huge smile on his face and I see the ring. And I was just so confused and shocked and happy all at once."

Courtesy Gina Roco and Jozen Cummings

"It was too loud for me to say, 'Gina Roco, will you marry me?' So I just had to put the ring on her finger to avoid any embarrassment," Cummings said. "A lot of people are saying congratulations to us, [but] I still had not gotten the answer."

After leaving the concert, Cummings double-checked her answer by saying, "'It's a yes right?' And then she said yes."