Dad's many emotions captured during birth of his child

Apr 19, 2018, 4:06 AM ET
PHOTO: Eve Rose Birth Photography captured the emotions of one dad as his wife gave birth.PlayEva Rose Birth Photography
WATCH Dad is overcome with emotion when he holds his son for 1st time

Birth photography typically focuses almost exclusively on the mom's experience.

But very often, there's another parent in the room. Sometimes off to the side and often an afterthought, dads also experience a full range of emotions during the birth of a child -- if not the physical pain, certainly some of the emotional.

PHOTO: A fathers many emotions are captured as his wife gives birth.Eva Rose Birth Photography
A father's many emotions are captured as his wife gives birth.

PHOTO: Eve Rose Birth Photography captured the emotions of one dad as his wife gave birth.Eva Rose Birth Photography
Eve Rose Birth Photography captured the emotions of one dad as his wife gave birth.

Norwegian photographer Eva Rose Furmyr captured photos of Ander while his wife Marit gave birth to their second child -- a boy -- shines a light on the "other" parent in the room. And Ander's range of emotions - from nervously holding his wife's hands to sobbing at the birth of his baby -- range from raw to beautiful.

PHOTO: Eva Rose Photography captured the emotional images of a father while his wife gives birth. Eva Rose Birth Photography
Eva Rose Photography captured the emotional images of a father while his wife gives birth.

PHOTO: A dads emotional response to the birth of his second child was captured on camera.Eva Rose Birth Photography
A dad's emotional response to the birth of his second child was captured on camera.

Furmyr told "Good Morning America" this was her second time capturing the birth of a child of Ander and Marit. "They’re such lovely people, and he’s a beautiful soul," she said.

Furmyr is currently traveling around Norway in what she calls the "Birth Mobile," a motorhome. She said her plan is to give away birth photos to 1,000 families over the next 10 weeks.

PHOTO: Dad is overwhelmed by emotion at birth of his second child. Eva Rose Birth Photography
Dad is overwhelmed by emotion at birth of his second child.

PHOTO: One dads emotions ranged from nervous to joyful as he witnessed the birth of his second child. Eva Rose Birth Photography
One dad's emotions ranged from nervous to joyful as he witnessed the birth of his second child.

PHOTO: Eva Rose Photography captured the emotional images of a father while his wife gives birth. Eva Rose Birth Photography
Eva Rose Photography captured the emotional images of a father while his wife gives birth.

"I want to share the beauty of giving birth," she said.

Ander's photo graces the side of the mobile. "He is an amazing guy, not afraid of showing his emotions," Furmyr said.

Comments