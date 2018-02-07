It takes a lot to shock a parent. When it comes to bodily fluids, they've seen and heard it all.

Except maybe this.

In her most recent episode of "Momsplaining," Kristen Bell explained How Dax Shepard got rid of her mastitis. Mastitis is a painful inflammation of the breast commonly found in breastfeeding women. It's often caused by a blocked milk duct and can even cause flu-like symptoms.

Bell was battling mastitis for the third time, she said, and wasn't able to see a doctor. The couple have two children, Lincoln and Delta.

"It was right after the baby stopped nursing," she explained to her guest, actress Katie Lowes. "So I said to my husband, 'I'm going to need you to suck this out. We can talk about it, we can be weird about it, or you can just go ahead and do it.' He had a cup next to him. He was pulling out and spitting it into this cup. And I've never been more in love."

According to the Mayo Clinic's website, mastitis can be treated with antibiotics, pain relievers, adjustments to breastfeeding techniques and continued breastfeeding.