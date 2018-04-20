Modern-day mom and '80s mom face off in hilarious video

In 2018, there's a lot of pressure to be the perfect parent.

In 1988, though, not so much.

The contrast between parenting now as compared to 30 years ago was the inspiration behind the viral video created by Meredith Masony and posted to her That's Inappropriate Facebook page. A collaboration between Masony and fellow funny mom Tiffany Jenkins, Masony is a self-described '80s mom when it comes to her laid-back parenting style.

"I'm always hollering to get outside, go play," the Florida mom of three told "Good Morning America." "It's not my job to entertain you," she said of her kids. But it wasn't always so.

"It did not come naturally," she told "GMA." "With my first two [kids] I was a disaster, uptight, trying to conform and to be perfect. It was like, 'Nobody needs to know I am struggling -- if I just keep swimming they won't know.'"

But the birth of her third child, along with a cancer scare, forced Masony to get real. And now that's her mission -- to keep parenting as real as it can be and let her "fellow hot-mess moms" they are not alone.

"I thought I was the only one struggling, I felt so alone," she said. "I try to be a support."