When an entire family showed off their musical talents for what started out as a Mother's Day gift, their "Les Mis" number went viral before they could say "One More Day."

Jordon, Landon, Heidi, Spencer, Andrea, Caitlyn, Juston, Karina and Jayson Lebaron joined "Good Morning America" from their home in Utah and said the video that has already racked up more than 9 million views on Facebook in less than a week was conceptualized as a gift for their mom.

"This was my mom's idea actually. She loves hearing us sing [and] she really really wanted a Mother's Day present so we just all decided we'd throw together a little group recording," Jayson Lebaron said.

The family said they "always sing around the piano" performing a variety of songs, but perhaps the most amazing part of this viral video is the fact that it was filmed on the first take.

"Jayson and Karina decided we have all the parts for 'One Day More' and mom requested it so we sang through it once or twice and recorded it and that's what you see," Angela Lebaron explained.

ABC News

The siblings, who are all musically inclined, said they figured out early on in their relationships if -- and how -- their partners and now spouses would fit in their family's harmony.

"There's probably not a formal audition process," Jordon Lebaron said, "but it's something we get to the bottom of early on in the relationship."

And to top off the musical family affair -- Jayson said the group's accompanist isn't actually a sibling -- it's their dad!