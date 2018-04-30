Prom night turns into a proposal for young couple: 'I was in complete shock'

A pair of high school seniors took their prom night to the next level by getting engaged.

Dawson Moore said he knew prom night would be the perfect occasion to propose to his high school sweetheart, Amber Brownlee, whom he's been dating since freshman year.

Moore told "Good Morning America" that he and Brownlee, both 18, were discussing how they'd get engaged.

"And Amber said, 'Well I want to be dressed up and your sister should take pictures,' so I said I know a perfect time that we could do that then," the future groom recalled. "That’s kind of when that day got a little bit more solidified."

Before heading to their school's prom on April 21 inside Bell County Expo Center, the two teens and their families headed to a scenic location to take a few pre-prom photographs.

What Brownlee would learn later was that the photo shoot, led by Moore's sister and photographer, Hope Johns, was actually setting the stage for their proposal.

Moore told "GMA" that after two sets of plans fell through that day, he tried a third time to propose.

"It all worked out," he said. "It was just real spontaneous at that point. We were just looking for the right moment."

Johns pretended to be photographing a tattoo on Brownlee's back. That's when Moore's mother told Brownlee, "They want you to turn around," the future bride recalled. "And I turned around and I was in complete shock."

“ ” I was speechless ... I could just barely squeeze out the words.

Moore doesn't remember exactly what he said when he was down on one knee. In fact, he was waiting there for about a minute before he got to ask the question.

"I had this whole speech in my head really. I had all this stuff that I was ready to say, and everybody was watching, and as soon as she turned around it all erased from my mind," he said. "I was speechless ... I could just barely squeeze out the words."

Despite Moore's loss for words, Brownlee said one that made his day -- Yes!

The two plan to have a long engagement before getting married in 2020. Right now, both Moore and Brownlee are busy preparing for life after high school.

"In the fall, I’m starting classes for nursing," Brownlee said.

Moore added, "And I’m going to be going to our local community college; knock some basics out and get a better foundation of what I want to do."