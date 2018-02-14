-
Now Playing: Valentine's Day: 7 romantic movies to get you through the day
-
Now Playing: Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish to co-star in a mob drama
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes at the Westminster Dog Show
-
Now Playing: Meet the 'Best in Show' Westminster dog
-
Now Playing: Snowboarder Shaun White on the defensive after misconduct allegations resurface
-
Now Playing: Lupita Nyong'o says 'Black Panther' director let actors put their voices into film
-
Now Playing: Shaun White wins gold amid sexual harassment allegations
-
Now Playing: 1 climber dead, 6 others rescued after 17 hours
-
Now Playing: 'The One': 'Lifelong Love' with Jacqueline and Kenneth
-
Now Playing: Trump lawyer says he paid porn star out of his own pocket
-
Now Playing: Flight makes emergency landing because of loss of parts, violent shaking
-
Now Playing: Intel chiefs issue warning about Russia and 2018 election
-
Now Playing: FBI director contradicts White House timeline for Rob Porter controversy
-
Now Playing: Tainted alcohol reports in Mexico spur call for action
-
Now Playing: Driver says gas pedal got stuck on his SUV
-
Now Playing: 1st look at trailer for 'Uncle Drew' movie
-
Now Playing: What parents can do to help prevent the spread of flu
-
Now Playing: We tried out 2 popular baking kits: SoBakeable and FoodStirs
-
Now Playing: Couple gives each other an annual review every year of their marriage
-
Now Playing: Brooklyn woman publicly waits in front of 20-foot mural for mystery valentine