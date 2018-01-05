Transcript for Should doctors question adolescents about social media use?

Now to our "Gma" cover story, a new editorial in the journal "Pediatrics" suggest doctors should start routinely screening children on their social media use. Dr. David Anderson, a clinical psychologist is joining us right now. Thanks for joining us. Really appreciate it. When you talk about screening your children, what kind of screening are we talking about here? When we talk about screening we want in a pediatrician's office to be screenings for mental health and learning disorders. Ask about depression or anxiety symptoms. What she's docs are recommending is additional screening for social media due to its link to depression using a method called H.E.A.D.S. How would a parent know? You don't usually know before you're actually screened so tell parents it's about how to play it up for your child or teenager. The pediatrician will ask you awkward questions and answer honestly. Why is it important to ask about social media use? It's a different day and time from when I grew up. The issue is social media isn't in and of itself bad. Low doses can be relaxing for people or can say it helps with social connections. It's for about teenagers spending a lot of time on social media and pushing out other activities important for development. And when we see that, the research indicates that teenagers may be at a higher risk of anxiety or depression and we don't exactly know why if that's causal. You know, it could be that you're depressed and use more social media and you kind of withdraw or you're already withdrawing and then you go to social media. Do you have any suggestions for parents 0 out there who want their children's social media use to be healthy. We can start with basics. Just being a digital neighbor and understanding what they're doing online and getting to know some of the sites or social media apps they're using and maintain an open line of communication and when you might intervene if you saw them behaving in a earn way online. Set limits as a family. Go to childmine.com or common sense media and look for media contracts to set up no screen times and ensure teens have a balance they spend online and irl as they would say. Make your you follow your kids on all social media. You should -- That's pretty much what you said. Don't let them block you. You have things like finsta and creating fake accounts so their parents can't follow them. More about having open conversations. All right, doc, thanks for the advice. Always good. Mental health awareness month starts today.

