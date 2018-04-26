Transcript for Mom outraged after preschooler told not say 'best friend'

We move on to our "Gma" cover story, a surprising controversy out of Massachusetts where a mom is pushing back after teachers told her child not to use the term best friend. Amy, you are back with that story. Yeah, a lot of people are trying to figure out what the fuss is all about. But the school says calling someone your best friend could make other students feel excluded. Take a look. For some kids there's nothing stronger than the bond of a bff, just like in "Diary avenue wimpy kid." We're going to be best friends forever. Reporter: Not everyone agrees. One Massachusetts mom is speak out against her daughter's former preschool claiming they banned the phrase best friend from being used in the classroom. How do you police a 4-year-old from expressing their feelings? Reporter: Mom Christine Hartwell says it started when they are 4-year-old came home upset from pentucket preschool. She was sad about what her teacher did. Reporter: She couldn't refer to one of her friends as her best friend, a policy she claims is nowhere in the school's handbook. It is nowhere in their philosophy these terps are banned. While they declined to comment they posted this message on their website. Saying in part, contrary to erroneous reports in the news media and on social media, pentucket work Shipp preshool has no policy banning the use of the term best friends. They sent her this letter justifying their actions saying the term best friend even when used in a loving way can lead other children to feel excluded which can ultimately lead to the formation of cliques or outsiders. Author and educator Rachel Simmons says she applauds the school for teaching their kids to be kind and inclusive but thinks their strategy may be a bit misguided. It's focusing on a word, not the behavior and it's in the behavior where our kids really have the potential to change. The most important thing, teach inclusive behavior and healthy friendship behavior. One study by researchers at the university of Virginia found close friendship strength is associated with higher self-worth and less social anxiety later in life. Hartwell is looking for a new school for her daughter. I want her to express her feelings in a healthy way as children should. Hartwell and her husband met with the director and the assistant director at that school but say the issue was not resolved and did find posts on Facebook from current and past parents who say this was not their experience with the school, but I do like what the psychiatrist in the piece said,

