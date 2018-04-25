-
Now Playing: Nanny to the stars shares her top tips from her new book
-
Now Playing: Ex-NFL cheerleaders offer to settle lawsuit for league meeting
-
Now Playing: Husband of woman killed on Southwest flight speaks out
-
Now Playing: Latest details on George H.W. Bush hospitalization
-
Now Playing: Hear the 911 call that led to capture of Waffle House suspect
-
Now Playing: New details about suspect in deadly Toronto attack
-
Now Playing: White House says Trump will defend VA nominee
-
Now Playing: Trump, first lady host 1st state dinner
-
Now Playing: 2 police officers, employee shot at Home Depot
-
Now Playing: Nanny to the stars dishes out her top tips for new parents
-
Now Playing: How Beyonce asked Michelle Williams to perform at Coachella
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Chris Rock says Adam Sandler is the 'funniest guy I know'
-
Now Playing: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson welcomes baby girl Tiana
-
Now Playing: Ali Wentworth shares the secret to her 16-year-marriage to George Stephanopoulos
-
Now Playing: Chris Rock and Adam Sandler play 'Rock, Paper, Sandler'
-
Now Playing: Adam Sandler and Chris Rock reveal what they would do at their kids' weddings
-
Now Playing: Google equips school buses with WiFi
-
Now Playing: Why Kate left the hospital so quickly after delivering royal baby no. 3
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes of 'American Idol'
-
Now Playing: 3-year-old boy idolizes city garbage collectors