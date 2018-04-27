Transcript for NFL player walks after serious spine injury

Back now with that incredible moment night's NFL draft, Pittsburgh steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier stole the show walksing out to announce his team's pick. This is just months after suffering a serious spine injury and T.J. Is here with more on that. The key to what you said, walking out. That was the key. Look, this is going to give you tears and/or goose bumps but it was a moment of the night. A young man that many people thought would never walk again and last night he walked out onto the draft stage. Wow. And there he is, that's a 25-year-old young man, linebacker for the Pittsburgh steelers. A superstar who has only used a wheelchair or only seen him stand with assistance over the past several months. I have to take you back now and show you the scary moment that got us to this. Monday night game in December, he makes a hit. There he is number 50. He immediately grabs his back and his -- he loses the feeling in his legs and loses movement in his legs. He has a final injury. He's been recovering the past several months and again have only seen him in a wheelchair or stand with assistance for the past five months so we didn't expect that moment last night and he got on the stage, announcing the pick for his team and he was all business when he did. Watch. With the 28th pick in the 2018 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh steelers select Terrell Edmunds. Great story. Great night for Terrell but the story was Ryan Shazier. He continues to say not just they wants to play again, but he wants to have a hallfame career. How much further can he go? Well, at this point, no one thought he would get this far. A lot of people didn't think he would walk again. He was just talking about getting feeling back in his legs over the past several weeks to see him walking, we've only see him stand with assistance. This was unreal. He's put out a message to everybody saying I'm blessed and humbled for all the prayer, love and support. This is what keeps me going, just continue the #shalieve. He doesn't want to just play but have a hall of fame career. We have another man injured, said he would never walk again.

