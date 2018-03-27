Transcript for Utah becomes 1st state to legalize so-called 'free range parenting'

Plow to our "Gma" cover story. Utah backing the first to legalize free range parenting that gives the parents the freedom to go unsupervised activities to encourage Independence. It's facing backlash and some critics saying it could put children's safety at risk. Okay. Reporter: It's the controversial parenting method designed to let kids be kids just with a little less parental supervision. And now one state is standing by the concept of free range parenting. The governor of Utah signing a bill into law Friday that gives parents the freedom to allow their children to do more activities independently without being penalized for child neglect like walking to school, playing outside and staying home alone. We want kids to be able to learn how to navigate the girl so when they're adults they're fully prepared to handle things on their own. Reporter: It passed unanimously and is the first of its kind in the U.S. And permits a child whose basic needs are met 25e7b who is of sufficient age and maturity to avoid harm to engage in those independent activities. The way you get brave and self-sufficient and problem solving is by doing some things on your own. Reporter: Lenore first coined the phrase back in 2008 when she wrote an article about why she let her 9-year-old ride the subway alone. We have to let parents be rational and loving and trust their kids and give them the Independence that we all cherish. Reporter: Besides fear tore their child's safety, some parents worry they might face legal ramifications if they give their children some Independence. In 2015 this family of silver spring made headlines when authorities accused them of child neglect after they allowed their two children, ages 6 and 10, to play and walk home from a local park unsuperadvised. Our rights were violated. The constitution very clearly protects parents' rights to raise their kid the way they see fit. Reporter: They were dropped and they say they still consider themselves free-range parents. We're joined by Dr. Dave Anderson, clinical psychologist and just talks because I struggle with this. I have a 12-year-old and she has a bus stop four blocks from the house. I make sure she's walked to the bus stop to wait but then when she comes home since she's on a mission to go home I let her walk back by herself. I think is that bad? Free-range parenting is the extreme Progressive end of parenting philosophies. Not necessarily science. We take everything on a case-by-case basis. What ages is it okay to do X, Y and Z. Right, and parents want their kids to be independent and give opportunities to explore but for any parent it will be a personal decision. If your 12-year-old is capable of walking home by themselves you might make a decision about where another 12-year-old may end up doing shopping on the way home. So at least in the state of Utah the police or officials can't get involved when you as a parent get to make that decision. Right, it's kind of a reaction in comparison to states like Maryland where kids under 14 may not be able to be out unsupervised so when you talk about self-reliance or Independence it's about a parent practicing with their kid how they might be independent. You have to talk Abo what could happen. I am just letting her take the dog to the dog park. I was worried actually think something that okay? Is that allowed? Is that legal. What are the potential risks about letting your children have perhaps too much freedom? I mean, the risk is something that anybody might know from common sense. It's just that kids might get into things impulsively that parents weren't anticipating so it's something where we want to know the situation well and be clear with the guidelines that will keep our kids safe and practice. The old phrase that we use is kind of the I do, we do, you do. A parent models for their kis how they might be safe and follow rules and do it together and as you provide scaffolding for your kid you let them become more independent. I like that. Any recommendations for parents who want to try and -- because I'm all about kids being independent but we want them to be safe. That's the number one goal as a parent to make sure you do no harm but what are some tips for parents thinking about maybe easing into this type of parenting style. It would be to start with well worn paths. Known to a family where a kid knows the rules, they might know other people in that particular area and where you can, you know, practice a little bit beforeha so you go to the playground together a few times and practice the walk home while a parent is trailing the child and maybe let them walk home from the bus stop themselves. Great tips. Thanks for joining us. We have a health alert about

