This woman has no children but is known as the 'Grandma Cuddler'

More
Joan Hart has helped comfort thousands of babies since the Cuddler Program at New York-Presbyterian began in 2011.
1:00 | 04/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for This woman has no children but is known as the 'Grandma Cuddler'
And I'm. Mr. Cutler's be folks that hold that baby was. True love we're not taking temperatures were not orange blood we might just. The log book. But parents are. Let's just I'm working some are here's some hats other siblings at home that make it. Very very difficult to command. I pray that they have a good life ahead of them sometimes well because I'm seeing them and the reality is that won't see them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54748337,"title":"This woman has no children but is known as the 'Grandma Cuddler'","duration":"1:00","description":"Joan Hart has helped comfort thousands of babies since the Cuddler Program at New York-Presbyterian began in 2011.","url":"/GMA/Family/video/woman-children-grandma-cuddler-54748337","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.